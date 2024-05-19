Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,890 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Paycom Software worth $9,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 18.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 33.8% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PAYC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

Paycom Software Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PAYC opened at $182.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.91. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $374.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.