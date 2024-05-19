Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 14,409 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of CarMax worth $11,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Summitry LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 714,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in CarMax by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CarMax by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,930,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,168,000 after purchasing an additional 164,024 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CarMax from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $72.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.