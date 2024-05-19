Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 178 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $8,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1,456.4% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

DELL stock opened at $149.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.08. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $150.84.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.63.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $12,491,184.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 86,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,544,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $12,491,184.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 86,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,544,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $5,716,771.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 535,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,997,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

