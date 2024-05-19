Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 25,360 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $7,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in United Airlines by 707.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on UAL. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of UAL stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.66.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

