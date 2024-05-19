Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,237 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Paramount Global worth $7,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 109,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 7.8% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 8.4% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PARA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

