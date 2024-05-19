Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $10.28 Million Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $10,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in monday.com by 15.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in monday.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 39,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in monday.com by 13.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MNDY shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on monday.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.50.

MNDY opened at $228.83 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $239.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.81 and its 200 day moving average is $196.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 602.20 and a beta of 1.24.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

