Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $11.73 Million Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,670 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,890 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $11,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 374.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Motco boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 151.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.4 %

LUV opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.85. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LUV. HSBC began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.80 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.10.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

