Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.90 Million Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $6,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

PLNT stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.74. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $75.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.48 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 140.14% and a net margin of 13.66%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLNT

Planet Fitness Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.