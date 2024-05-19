Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 458,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,599 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $12,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 161,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 72,287 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $297,019.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,720 shares in the company, valued at $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE:NI opened at $29.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.63. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

