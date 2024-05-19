Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 57,839 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 275,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,839 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $11,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROL. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,824 shares of company stock worth $1,219,558. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Trading Down 2.0 %

ROL opened at $46.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.25. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.12 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ROL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

View Our Latest Report on ROL

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.