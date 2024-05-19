Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,927 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $9,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Assurant by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 839.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $175.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.45 and a 12 month high of $189.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

