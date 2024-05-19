Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,505 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $12,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $210.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.53 and a 200 day moving average of $202.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.90.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

