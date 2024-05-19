Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Mosaic worth $11,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 438,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 640,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $42.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.74.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.74%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.36.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

