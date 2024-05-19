Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $8,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARES. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,761,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,621,336,000 after buying an additional 273,645 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 27.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,836,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,866 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,644,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,033,000 after purchasing an additional 78,781 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,629,000 after purchasing an additional 698,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ares Management by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,461,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,303,000 after purchasing an additional 506,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.46.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $145.60 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.29, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.82%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 74,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $9,917,567.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,833,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 74,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $9,917,567.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,833,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $601,436.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at $184,263,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,488,844 shares of company stock worth $200,239,222. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

