Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 226,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,098 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Caesars Entertainment worth $10,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,096.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.45 per share, for a total transaction of $621,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,167.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.45 per share, for a total transaction of $621,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at $191,167.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,953.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.08.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.83.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

