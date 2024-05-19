Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Robert Half worth $9,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Boston Partners grew its stake in Robert Half by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,270,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,265,000 after acquiring an additional 874,620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,634,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,069,000 after purchasing an additional 57,130 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 10.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,792,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,328,000 after purchasing an additional 164,517 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,780,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,511,000 after purchasing an additional 322,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,706,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,088,000 after purchasing an additional 135,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robert Half Price Performance

NYSE RHI opened at $70.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.00 and a 200-day moving average of $78.95. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $88.39. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Robert Half’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on RHI. Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.14.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

