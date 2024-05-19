Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Shockwave Medical worth $8,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWAV. Robbins Farley raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 8.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, April 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.11.

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.65, for a total value of $507,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,120 shares of company stock worth $18,753,421. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWAV opened at $330.13 on Friday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.43.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

