Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 144 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $10,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,310,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,516,000 after buying an additional 23,155 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Allegion by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 242,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,699,000 after acquiring an additional 165,165 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,650,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Allegion by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,215,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $407,391,000 after purchasing an additional 441,882 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 39.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 33,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLE opened at $124.43 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $136.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.16.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 31.32%.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,354.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,354.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.83.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

