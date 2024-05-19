Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 27,951 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,951 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Match Group worth $9,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 34.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,275,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,646 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,703,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,798,000 after acquiring an additional 377,745 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,406,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,037,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,176,000 after acquiring an additional 156,465 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,434,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,530,000 after purchasing an additional 427,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $31.21 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.12.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

