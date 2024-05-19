Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Catalent worth $7,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 1,162.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Catalent Stock Performance

CTLT opened at $55.37 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $60.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

