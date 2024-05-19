Modine Manufacturing (MOD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

MOD opened at $102.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.96. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $1,606,656.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,794,396.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $7,435,242.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,577,043.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $1,606,656.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,794,396.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,336 shares of company stock worth $10,330,115. 2.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

