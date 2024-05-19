monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Raised to $250.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MNDY. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $252.50.

monday.com stock opened at $228.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 602.20 and a beta of 1.24. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $239.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in monday.com by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in monday.com by 44.9% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of monday.com by 373.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 741.7% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

