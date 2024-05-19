monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT Raised to $230.00 at DA Davidson

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on monday.com from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $252.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $228.83 on Thursday. monday.com has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $239.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 602.20 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.81 and a 200 day moving average of $196.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in monday.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in monday.com by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

