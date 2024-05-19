MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 151.57% from the stock’s previous close.

MLTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.46.

Shares of MLTX opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.26. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $64.98.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 4,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $264,918.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,982,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,709,474.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $264,918.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,982,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,709,474.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristian Reich sold 29,431 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,618,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,981 shares of company stock worth $7,061,274 over the last three months. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $189,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

