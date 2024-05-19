Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.15

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

