M&T Bank Corp Acquires New Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JOE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in St. Joe by 1,198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the third quarter worth about $1,103,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 339.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $175,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,387,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,378,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $175,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,387,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,378,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 36,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total value of $2,157,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,131,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,965,175.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,502,030 in the last 90 days. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

St. Joe Stock Performance

Shares of JOE opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.36.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.80 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.10%.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

