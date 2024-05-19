M&T Bank Corp Cuts Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 95,169 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Alhambra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 1.8 %

Hanesbrands stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.83 and a beta of 1.62. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

HBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

