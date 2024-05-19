M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Barclays were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Barclays by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Barclays Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BCS stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Barclays had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.2671 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

