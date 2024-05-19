M&T Bank Corp Has $116,000 Stock Position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nomura were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomura by 29.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 16.5% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nomura by 6.3% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 69,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

NYSE:NMR opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

