M&T Bank Corp Has $178,000 Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 142,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 18,669 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 235,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 15,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 9.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Barclays raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jonestrading lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AGNC

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.1 %

AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $10.64.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

About AGNC Investment

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.