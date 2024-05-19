M&T Bank Corp Purchases 6,914 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INDI. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 11,038,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,028,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,876,000 after acquiring an additional 763,140 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,193,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,600 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,230,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 6.5% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,203,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 73,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at indie Semiconductor

In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $340,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,039,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael Wittmann sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $60,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,460 shares in the company, valued at $246,447. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $340,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,039,583 shares in the company, valued at $5,904,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,244 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INDI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price (down previously from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.21.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. The business had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.69 million. On average, equities analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Featured Articles

