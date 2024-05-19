M&T Bank Corp Sells 15,457 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,457 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 52.1% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 221,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47.

Insider Transactions at Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,756,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,928,051.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,019 shares in the company, valued at $399,867.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 750,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,756,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,928,051.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

