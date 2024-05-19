M&T Bank Corp Takes $93,000 Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,443 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 67.4% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 20,816,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381,232 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $23,769,000. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 63,473,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,850,000 after buying an additional 1,746,682 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 1.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 95,992,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,409 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 105.2% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 1,772,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 908,726 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $7.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.41%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

