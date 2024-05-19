Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Director Buys $50,827.00 in Stock

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) Director Brian C. Healy acquired 2,650 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,827.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $50,827. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MWA stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

MWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Baird R W raised Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 19,886 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter valued at $110,000. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,977,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,077,000 after purchasing an additional 155,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 343,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

