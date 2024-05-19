MYCELX Technologies’ (MYX) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 95 ($1.19) price objective on the stock.

MYCELX Technologies Price Performance

MYX stock opened at GBX 54.50 ($0.68) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 52.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.52 million, a PE ratio of -545.00 and a beta of 0.92. MYCELX Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 29 ($0.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 77.90 ($0.98).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Connie Mixon purchased 49,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £25,143 ($31,578.75). In related news, insider Tom Lamb acquired 2,000 shares of MYCELX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £1,000 ($1,255.97). Also, insider Connie Mixon acquired 49,300 shares of MYCELX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £25,143 ($31,578.75). Insiders have bought 57,300 shares of company stock worth $2,908,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

MYCELX Technologies Company Profile

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

Featured Articles

