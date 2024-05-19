MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Price Target Raised to $5.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MYTE

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE MYTE opened at $5.00 on Thursday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $212.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.00 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,895,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after buying an additional 41,914 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 8.5% in the third quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 637,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the third quarter worth about $1,734,000. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 213,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 88,872 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 175,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 20,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.