National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.93

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.93 and last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 27064 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

National Australia Bank Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

National Australia Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This is a boost from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

