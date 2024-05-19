National Bank of Canada FI Buys 1,395 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 116.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 25,534.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 32,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,880,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,808 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLNC. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.06.

Fluence Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.14. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.97 and a beta of 2.48. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $31.32.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $623.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.42 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

