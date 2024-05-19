National Bank of Canada FI Buys 182 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 319.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $812,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 83.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 67.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SMCI opened at $887.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.45 and a 12 month high of $1,229.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $916.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $625.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMCI. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $954.38.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

