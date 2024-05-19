National Bank of Canada FI Has $61,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $45.45 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.57.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

