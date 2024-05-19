National Bank of Canada FI Increases Position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in IonQ were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in IonQ by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in IonQ by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in IonQ by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 59,022 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in IonQ by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $104,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,619,941 shares in the company, valued at $67,523,398.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IonQ news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $104,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,619,941 shares in the company, valued at $67,523,398.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 29,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $300,410.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,576.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,556 shares of company stock worth $882,871. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IONQ. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IonQ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

IonQ Trading Up 0.8 %

IONQ opened at $8.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 2.17. IonQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a negative net margin of 671.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

