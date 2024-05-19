National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 322.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 601.8% during the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ABR opened at $13.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 36.63 and a current ratio of 36.63.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.83%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABR shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arbor Realty Trust

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $132,002.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,120.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading

