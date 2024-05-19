National Bank of Canada FI Raises Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 487.4% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. AIFG Consultants Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $287.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $42.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.31.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

