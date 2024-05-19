National Bank of Canada FI Sells 7,884 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 91.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,884 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $64.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.78. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $74.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Barclays cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.85.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

