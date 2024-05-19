National Bankshares Boosts Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$21.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.71.

TSE:BDT opened at C$21.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$8.01 and a 1 year high of C$22.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.05. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of C$792.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$722.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 1.7862191 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

