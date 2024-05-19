Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 5,624 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HIW stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 163.93%.

HIW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.