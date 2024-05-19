Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys Shares of 10,653 Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Down 1.0 %

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $65.27 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.28.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.34. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.