Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8,355.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.
Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $24.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 164.87 and a beta of 1.57. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $32.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Vornado Realty Trust
Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.
