Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,746 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in UGI were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in UGI by 503.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,904,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,810,000 after buying an additional 2,423,713 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 67.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,372,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,560,000 after purchasing an additional 951,405 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 309.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,175,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,033,000 after purchasing an additional 888,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,271,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,255,000 after purchasing an additional 781,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new stake in UGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

UGI stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.76. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $29.76.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.32. UGI had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently -365.85%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

