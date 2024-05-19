Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases Shares of 11,569 Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 30,026 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intapp by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 18,592 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Intapp by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at about $344,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.54 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.25. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $50.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intapp

Insider Transactions at Intapp

In other Intapp news, CEO John T. Hall sold 30,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $1,221,952.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,708,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,622,369.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intapp news, CEO John T. Hall sold 30,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $1,221,952.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,708,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,622,369.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Great Hill Equity Partners Iv sold 7,000,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $253,890,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,738,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,397,016.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,111,704 shares of company stock valued at $258,193,485 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.